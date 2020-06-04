Businesses in Kilkenny with outdoor tables and chairs told to take them away by Gardai

Cafes, shops and restaurants in Kilkenny have been warned they have to take away their outdoor tables and chairs.

A number of businesses in the city have been visited by Gardai.

KCLR understands that it’s a public health issue because the current Covid-19 regulations do not allow a sit down food service.

Take-away only is being allowed at the moment but if customers sit down outside to eat or drink then the business in breaching the regulations.

Restaurants are not due to reopen for table service on their premises until the end of this month under the current government roadmap.