It was a busy bank holiday weekend on the roads for Gardaí across Kilkenny and Carlow, with multiple arrests and vehicle seizures reported as part of a major road safety operation.

Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during patrols in both counties.

In total, 32 vehicles were seized, primarily due to drivers having no valid insurance. Several were also learner permit holders driving without a qualified accompanying driver.

Speeding remained a major concern, with 20 motorists caught in Kilkenny and another 10 in Carlow exceeding speed limits.

Gardaí also issued six fines to unaccompanied learner drivers and detected five motorists in Kilkenny using mobile phones behind the wheel.

As part of the operation, 25 mandatory checkpoints were conducted across Kilkenny, aimed at deterring unsafe driving and reinforcing compliance with road traffic laws.

Gardaí are urging all road users to remain vigilant and drive responsibly, especially during busy travel periods.