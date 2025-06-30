The long-awaited money laundering trial of a former Ireland hockey international is set to proceed in January 2027, with proceedings expected to run for four to six weeks before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Catriona Carey, 47, of Graiguecullen, Co. Carlow, faces three charges under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010. The charges allege that she engaged in the conversion, transfer, handling, acquisition, possession, or use of the proceeds of criminal conduct over three separate periods: one in 2019, one in 2020, and one in 2021.

All three charges centre around financial transactions connected to a bank account held by Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd at Wise Europe SA, with prosecutors alleging that the funds involved were criminal proceeds.

Ms. Carey appeared before Judge Orla Crowe in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday, where her barrister, Kevin Roche BL, confirmed she was seeking a trial date. Roche informed the court that the trial is likely to span four to six weeks due to the complexity of the case.

Judge Crowe fixed the trial date for January 27, 2027, and Ms. Carey was released on continuing bail until that date.

In a related development, two co-accused also appeared before the court. John Steadmond, 48, of Rossminogue, Craanford, Gorey, Co. Wexford, and Paddy Maher, 57, of Glenmalure Gun Club, Glenmalure, Co. Wicklow, each face 17 charges.

Among these are serious allegations that the pair unlawfully acted as solicitors despite not being qualified to practice law.