A Carlow Councillor has called for designated parking spaces for ambulances outside all medical centres, doctor’s surgeries and pharmacies across the county.

At the local authority’s monthly meeting, John Cassin said elderly and vulnerable individuals also need to have closer access for drop-offs and pick-ups at such facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cllr Cassin told KCLR News’s Martin Quilty that creating specific bays on streets would ensure quicker responses during emergencies;