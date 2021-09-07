Callan locals fear they’ll be left without 24hr ATM access after bank closure

The imminent closure of a Callan bank branch means locals look set to be left without an ATM service out of hours.

It was announced earlier this year that Bank of Ireland is closing six branches across Carlow and Kilkenny this autumn.

The ATM located outside the Callan branch is the only 24-hour service available in the town.

There is a cash machine in the local SuperValu but it’s only accessible when the shop is open.

Councillor Joe Lyons says Bank of Ireland is unlikely to leave the ATM in place after it closes, ‘’Down the road I think the whole building will probably be put up for sale … I think after they pull out of a town they don’t leave an ATM, it’s different in cities.

Cllr Lyons is calling on AIB to install one at its branch in the town.