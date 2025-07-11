Graffiti is becoming an increasing concern across Carlow Town, particularly at key community and heritage locations — but a local group believes the issue could be turned into something positive.

Carlow Tidy Towns recently dealt with extensive vandalism at the memorial near the Barrow Track graveyard, a protected heritage site they maintain. The area had been completely defaced, creating a major cleanup challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlow County Council stepped in, with CEO Coilin O’Reilly arranging specialist contractors to restore the site using eco-friendly methods. The team also helped clean severe graffiti from the underpasses along Carpenters Way.

Chair of Carlow Tidy Towns Matt Cocci says the issue isn’t just about vandalism, but a lack of local outlets for creative expression.

“You can’t just blame the kids — there’s very little for teenagers to do in town,” he said. “If there were more options, they might not turn to this kind of behaviour.”

Matt, a graphic designer by profession, believes that Carlow could benefit from a project similar to Waterford Walls — a dedicated space for street art that celebrates creativity while helping reduce graffiti elsewhere.

“A graffiti wall or mural space would give them a place to express themselves without damaging public spaces,” he said. “It could become something positive for the community and even attract visitors.”

The Tidy Towns group is now encouraging a broader conversation around youth engagement, public art, and community collaboration to tackle the issue constructively.

Matt spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty about the graffiti.