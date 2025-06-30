ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is warning of a growing crisis facing farmers, as dog attacks on livestock continue to rise across Ireland’s hills and farmlands.

In response, the group has submitted a petition and supporting evidence to the Irish Government and the European Parliament, calling for stricter laws and better enforcement.

Among the INHFA’s key demands are a National DNA Register for dogs, mandatory licensing and microchipping, and stronger penalties for dog owners whose animals attack livestock.

John Joe Fitzgerald, Vice President of the INHFA, said farmers are increasingly left feeling “abandoned and unprotected” as attacks become more frequent and more vicious.

“Law and order is breaking down on our hills,” Mr. Fitzgerald said, pointing to what he describes as a lack of respect from some recreational dog owners for livestock and landowners. “This cannot continue.”

The INHFA is also calling for a government-backed subsidy to cover the cost of DNA testing for dog owners, with a time-limited window for compliance. After that, the group wants a zero-tolerance approach—comparing non-compliance to driving without insurance.

Other proposals include:

Banning non-working dogs from farmlands, with criminal penalties for breaches

A centralised dog database under the Department of Agriculture

Stronger enforcement through joint patrols involving Gardaí and dog wardens

The group argues that while rural areas are being opened up more and more to tourism and recreation, farmers’ rights and protections are being left behind.