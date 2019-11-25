Calls made to save School of Food in Thomastown from closure

There are calls for the council, Leader, and the people of Thomastown to come together and stop the School of Food from being lost forever.

It was announced on Friday night that the culinary training school is closing its doors after operating for just five years.

Those involved on the board say it became financially unsustainable.

However, Breda Gardner who was one of those involved in getting the school off the ground says the way it operates could be remodelled and saved.