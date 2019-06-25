Calls on the HSE to clarify what impact strike will have on patients in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Irish Patients’ Association says it’s gravely concerned about the breakdown in talks to avert tomorrow’s strike by health workers.

Spokesperson, Stephen McMahon, says patients are worried about its affect on services and is calling on the HSE for clarity on plans that are being put in place.

10,000 hospital staff are taking part in the action from eight o’clock tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, including healthcare assistants, theatre workers and porters at 38 hospitals including St Luke’s in Carlow-Kilkenny.