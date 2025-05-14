Áine is back in studio this week with Martin and Lillian.

Sandra Holland, Maurice Molly and Arthur McCarthy all speak with Martin about Camán To Carnew. It will see USGAA bring two adult teams over to ireland to play a series of games on weekend of 25th May. We hear where the idea came about and how the Wicklow teams feel about playing opposition from overseas.

We also preview this weekends Leinster Senior and Intermediate Finals, thats if they go ahead!!

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].