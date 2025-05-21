Martin is joined in studio this week by Áine and Lillian.

The crew looks back at the provincial finals from last weekend which proved to be very successful for the local counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlow took home the Intmermediate title after beating Laois in a pulsating game, a last ditch score gave Carlow the momentum that the needed to push on for the win. Martin spoke to Michael Mangan Carlow manager, and we also hear from Niamh Canavan and Eleanor Treacy with some post match audio.

Kilkenny made it seven, yes you read that correct seven senior titles in a row. The kittens havent been beaten in Leinster since 2017. Martin spoke with selector James Maher and we also hear post match from Steffi Fitzgerald.

The crew also give their predictions for the first round games of the GlenDimplex All-Ireland competitions which kick off this weekend.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].