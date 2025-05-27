Just Martin and Lillian in studio for this week’s episode.

We take alook back at Kilkenny’s dominant performace against Derry in the first round of the GlenDimplex Senior Camogie Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin spoke with Kilkenny players Ciara Phelan and Maria Brennan after the full time whistle in Owenbeg and also to manager Tommy Shefflin, you can hear what all three had to say.

The Championship launch also took place in Croke Park on Monday and Sports Director with KCLR Oisín Langan spoke with Kilkenny Captain Katie Power.

Lillian will also give her predictions for this weekends games as Carlow look to get off to a winning start on their first outing against the Kingdom in the Intermediate grade while Kilkenny will host Waterford in round 2 of the Senior.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].