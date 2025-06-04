Just Martin and Lillian in studio again for this week’s episode.

We take alook back at Kilkenny’s defeat to the Déise women at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Martin spoke with Waterford player Brianna O’Regan and manager Michael Boland as well as Kilkenny manager Tommy Shefflin.

Carlow made the long trip to Kerry in their championship opener and came away with nil points. Martin spoke to manager Michael Mangan about the game.

We also look ahead to the games in the All-Ireland series this weekend.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].