Just Martin and Lillian in studio again this weekend.

Kilkenny lost out to Galway in the GlenDimplex Senior Championship in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday last. The result will still see Kilkenny go into the quarter-finals, they will await the winner of Tipperary vs Clare this weekend.

Martin spoke with Kilkenny manager Tommy Shefflin, he also spoke with Galway manager Cathal Murray and player Sabbina Rabbitte.Martin sat down and had an interview with former Kilkenny All-Ireland great and manager Ann Downey about that defeat, Kilkenny’s prospects and the Camogie championshio as a whole.

KCLR sports director OIsín Langan spoke with Carlow manager Michael Mangan after their loss to Down at the weekend in the Intermediate Championship.

We take a look ahead to this weekends All-Ireland Under 23 All-Ireland Semi-Final between Galway and KIlkenny and we revel who has won the county Poc Fada finals.

