Kilkenny lost out to Galway in the U23 All-Ireland Semi-Final at the weekend. Áine will give her thoughts on the game.

Kilkenny will have a do-or-die game in the Quarter Final against Tipperary in the Senior Championship at Croke Park. Martin spoke with manager Tommy Shefflin ahead of the game.

KCLR sports director OIsín Langan spoke with Carlow’s Michelle Nolan ahead of the Intermediate Championship Quarter Final against Offaly this weekend in Tullamore. Martin spoke with manager Mikey Mangan, as Carlow attempt to reach new highs.

Martin was also on the top of Mount Leinster at the Leinster Poc Fada finals and he gives a run down on the results.

