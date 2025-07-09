Kilkenny lost out to Tipperary in the Quarter Final of the Glendimplex Senior Championship in Croke Park at the weekend. The game ended level at full time and only extra-time could seperate the teams.

Martin sits down with former Kilkenny winning captain and manager Ann Downey to discuss the game. We also hear from Tommy Shefflin who spoke to Martin Quilty after the game,

Unfortunately it’s the end of the road for Carlow as they lost out to Offaly in their Quarter Final of the Glendimplex Intermediate Championship in Tullamore, Martin spoke to manager Michael Managan about the game and the year as a whole.

