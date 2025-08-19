The club games are in full swing now in Kilkenny as the adult club championship kicked off last weekend.

Martin and Lillian take a look back at how the games went, who started well and who didn’t. We look ahead to games this weekend as round two gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

We hear reports from two games in the Intermediate grade from our roaming club reporters and we take a look back on the Carlow results from last weekend.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].