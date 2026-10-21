We’re back in studio for another episode of Camán Caint.

It is the biggest day on the Camogie calendar in Kilkenny with the Senior and Intermediate titles down for decision.

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The games were broadcast on KCLR’s YouTube channel which you can watch them back.

Martin and Lillian were in studio for an earlier start time and they chatted first to Shea Hayes about Mount Leinster Rangers clash with Camross in the 1st round of the Leinster club championship.

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They also review the Senior and Intermediate finals speaking with Ray Moriarty Emeralds manager, captain Anne Dalton and players Niamh Leahy, Davina Tobin and Lucy Kavanagh. While Dicksboro manager Dan O’Neill, player of the match Aisling Browne and players Aoife Prendergast and Rachel Dowling.

Join the Camán Caint crew as they chat all things Club Camogie.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Wednesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].