Lillian joins Martin in the KCLR studio for the latest edition of Caman Caint.

Martin speaks to John O’Neill manager of the John Lockes junior camogie team that beat Tullogher in this years Premier Junior County Final.

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We also hear from Dicksboro players Rachel Dowling, Rose Kelly, Orla Hanrick and manager Dan O’Neill after their victory over St Vincents of Dublin in the AIB Leinster Senior Semi-Final over the weekend,.

Join the Camán Caint crew as they chat all things Club Camogie.

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Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Wednesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].