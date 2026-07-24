Kilkenny take on Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final on Saturday afternoon, with throw-in at 4.00pm in FBD Semple Stadium.

Join us live on Full Frequency for full commentary as the Cats look to book their place in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final.

Coverage is with thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny — your trusted destination for Volkswagen, Škoda, commercial, and quality approved used cars.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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