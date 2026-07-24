Kilkenny take on Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final on Saturday afternoon, with throw-in at 4.00pm in FBD Semple Stadium.
Join us live on Full Frequency for full commentary as the Cats look to book their place in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final.
Coverage is with thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny — your trusted destination for Volkswagen, Škoda, commercial, and quality approved used cars.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.