Campaign continues to stop lithium battery storage unit being built in rural Carlow

There are a few days left for people to have their say on a planning proposal for a lithium-ion storage facility in Carlow.

That’s according to a local councillor after the campaign group opposed to it, Rathoe Says No, held a public information evening this week.

The main concern in the Rathoe/Kellistown area is what would happen if a fire were to break out at the facility, given its proximity to the local primary school.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Paton says anyone for or against it can submit their thoughts to the council up until the 10th of January.