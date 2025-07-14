KCLR hurling analyst Adrian Ronan says he hopes this year’s Kilkenny senior league and championship can uncover new players ready for county duty – especially those in their mid-20s with the physical preparation to step up.

The 2024 St Canice’s Credit Union Senior League begins on Thursday, July 31st, with a big opening clash as Shamrocks Ballyhale face Bennettsbridge in Thomastown. That game will be broadcast live on KCLR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Ronan stressed the importance of looking beyond the traditional focus on teenagers and early 20s prospects:

“When you look back at who came to Kilkenny this year. We unearthed Jordon Molloy, Stephen Donnelly and Luke Hogan. Three guys who are in their mid-20s. Sometimes we are going back trying to find the 19-20 year olds, who haven’t finished their strength and conditioning. When it’s the guy of 24-25 who has gone through college and gone through strength and conditioning. Can we find another Jordon Molloy?”

He says the league and championship remain vital proving grounds for players with the experience and physical readiness to make the step up to inter-county.

You can hear more from Adrian Ronan on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts. This week’s episode also includes reaction to St Mullins’ and Mount Leinster Rangers’ wins in the Carlow senior championship at the weekend.