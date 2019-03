Emergency services were called to a housing estate in Carlow overnight as a car and van were on fire.

GardaĆ­ and the fire service attended the incident in Fr Byrne Park in Graiguecullen not long after 10 o’clock.

The blaze was quickly dealt with and nobody was injured.

However, the vehicles’ owners have told KCLR News that this is not the first time this has happened there.

Anyone with information can call Carlow GardaĆ­.