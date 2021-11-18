Car damaged after wheel came flying off trailer on busy Kilkenny road

A car was damaged when a wheel came flying off a trailer on the Kilkenny to Ballyragget Road last week.

No one was injured in the incident which happened on the busy road at about three o’clock.

The wheel came loose from what may have been an Ifor Williams three-axel trailer travelling towards Kilkenny.

It hit a car going the other way causing significant damage.

Gardai say the driver with the trailer probably didn’t notice it happening but would later have seen that a wheel was missing.

They’re asking that the driver or anyone else who was on the road at the time and saw anything or may have had dashcam footage to contact the station in Castlecomer.