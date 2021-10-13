One car overturns in serious crash on Hebron Road in Kilkenny

A car’s ended up on its roof after a serious crash on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny City this evening.

The two-car crash happened in the last hour near the traffic lights beside St Kieran’s Cemetery.

It’s not yet known if anyone was seriously injured.

Gardai, ambulance and fire services are at the scene and the Hebron Road has been closed between the two roundabouts.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area and to avoid if possible.