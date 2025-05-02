As we enter the bank holiday weekend, care’s being advised on a number of fronts.

Yesterday, we told how the latest garda road safety campaign’s underway in a bid to prevent further fatalities.

Wildfire warnings have also been issued with those heading for the great outdoors reminded of the potential to spark blazes while those taking to water sources to cool down are reminded to exert caution and never swim alone.

Added to that, My Lovely Horse is also asking you to watch out for animals during warm weather as Martina Kenny outlines; “It’s a time where everybody is gone off or they have nobody to mind their animal and some people actually leave theirs in the house or the garden on their own which is really, really awful; you have to check on your animals every day and that’s the end of it, they don’t take bank holidays off, they don’t take Christmas Day off, you know, our animals depend on us, if we have a horse or whatever it is locked in a field you need to check, anything can happen, same as a dog, you can’t just say ‘right, we’ll leave it with a load of food, it’ll be grand’ a dog will eat every bit of food there is and then what?”