If you’re heading out today care’s needed with both Carlow and Kilkenny among the counties covered by a yellow thunderstorm warning.

The Met Éireann alert’s in place for all of Leinster as well as Tipperary and Waterford until 2pm today (Thursday, 12th June), with another in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

While the UK Met Office has also warned of thunderstorms for all counties in Northern Ireland until 9pm tonight.

Our locality’s been hit by heavy showers with concerns of localised flooding, lightning damage and difficult travelling conditions.