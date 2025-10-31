Extra care’s needed locally as the weather makes its presence felt.

After a night of thunder and lightning for many, winds are whipping up and rain’s lashing pockets of both counties.

Caution’s being urged with the chance of debris caused by fallen branches or whole trees.

Including, as pictured, on the Lacken Boardwalk, under Ossory Bridge, in Kilkenny city.

Met Éireann’s forcasting a cloudy and wet start for most in our area with rain quickly spreading northeastwards before it clears by early afternoon to be followed by sunny spells and some showers.

But cloud and more persistent rain is set to build from the south through the evening with the day as a whole breezy.