Carlow and Kilkenny among eight counties facing into strong winds later today

Carlow and Kilkenny are among eight counties facing into strong winds later today.

A status yellow wind warning will come into play from about 5pm and is set to continue until 9pm.

It’s also set to impact Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Kildare, Dublin and Meath.

According to Met √Čireann very strong gusts are expected, which is expected to cause some disruption.