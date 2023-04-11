FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow and Kilkenny among eight counties facing into strong winds later today

A yellow wind warning kicks in from 5pm and is set to run until 9pm

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/04/2023

Carlow and Kilkenny are among eight counties facing into strong winds later today.

A status yellow wind warning will come into play from about 5pm and is set to continue until 9pm.

It’s also set to impact Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Kildare, Dublin and Meath.

According to Met Éireann very strong gusts are expected, which is expected to cause some disruption.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/04/2023