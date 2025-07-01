The Housing Minister’s expected to tell Cabinet this morning of plans for a new league table to track social housing delivery by councils across the country.

It’s as local authorities met just 18% of their targets for own-builds in that category between 2022 and 2024.

Carlow County Council had the country’s fourth highest percentage at 35%, with 93 of the projected 262 built while Kilkenny’s ranked 11th with 29%, having yielded 137 of an expected 472.

These were among 5,065 across the country across those years, a far cry from the united target of 27,400.

At the bottom of the table were Cork County, Kildare and Lough the three local authorities which met less than 10% of the target.

However, the other set of figures is overall social housing delivery in that time – when things like builds from approved housing bodies and the Part V contribution of developers are taken into account.

So while Kildare directly built just 3% of its target in those years, it met 112% of its overall target through other means.

However, locally both our counties exceeded their overall targets – when comparing new-build delivery against overall social housing new-build targets Kilkenny was at 104% with Carlow at 102%.