They’re not long home but fans of the Electric Picnic will be aiming to snap up tickets to next year’s event this morning.

This year’s offering took place last weekend and was hailed a huge success and organisers will be hoping to tap into that when passes go on sale at 9am.

Pre-sale ones for Three customers sold out fast on Monday for the 2026 outing at the Stradbally site which takes place from 28th to 30th August.

It’s been reported that a number of headliners have already been booked, but who they are remains a mystery.