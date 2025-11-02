Carlow and Kilkenny look set to escape the worst of Sunday’s weather.

A 24-hour status yellow warning for rain takes effect at 8pm for Mayo, Galway, Clare and Kerry with a heavy downfall forecast.

For those set to travel in those areas there’s a risk of localised flooding and poor visibility on the roads.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather expects poor conditions there, noting; “Rainfall overnight tonight and into tomorrow will see totals of over 40mm possible especially along western coastal counties but also some areas further inland with some very heavy rain and also some strong winds tonight and tomorrow”.

For our two counties Met Éireann says it’s largely be overall dry for daylight hours though cloud will increase later on with a little patchy rain or drizzle towards evening.