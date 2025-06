Carlow and Kilkenny ferry fans can now avail of a ‘pet den’ offering for their furry friends.

Irish Ferries has added the service, which includes access to seating and tables with leash hooks and water dispensers, to routes across the Irish Sea including on some sailings between Rosslare in County Wexford and Pembroke.

It starts this summer and is not expected to cost any extra to book a space with capacity of between 15 and 18 pets.