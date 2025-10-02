Three weather warnings are now in place ahead of Storm Amy, which arrives tomorrow.

So far, our part of the country looks set to be the lesser hit – Kerry’s under a status orange rain warning with a yellow thunderstorm one for Galway while Met Eireann has issued a yellow rain notice for Cavan, Donegal, Longford and the rest of Munster and Connacht.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the effects of the storm can already be seen, noting; “We have thunderstorms already in the west this morning impacting parts of Clare and Galway, very heavy rain moving in from the west, that will bring some very significant rainfall totals throughout today we’re looking at over 40mm of rain in some parts, especially into the south west which is why that orange warning for rainfall in Kerry, but a lot of areas very, very wet today”.