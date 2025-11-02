Two local people are among the Lidl Family Carers of the Year.

The awards celebrate those whose dedication and compassion make a difference in the lives of the people they care for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann Marie Delaney from Lord Edward Street was deemed tops for Kilkenny.

A devoted mother to her two daughters, including Yasmin (13), who is autistic, Ann Marie gives her days and nights to caring for her, supporting her through the difficult moments and helping her to make sense of the world around her.

While Myshall man Anthony O’Reilly took the Carlow title for the care he gives to his four sons, each of whom is autistic and has ADHD, while also supporting his wife with her own health challenges including mobility difficulties. And all while dealing with his own chronic back pain.

He told KCLR News he was blown away by the recongition;

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy with Family Carers Ireland, said: “Family carers are the silent supporters of so many households across Ireland. They juggle multiple responsibilities, often at great personal cost, driven by love. Too often, their work takes place behind closed doors, unseen, unsupported and unacknowledged. These awards are about visibility and respect for the vital work that they do. Anthony represents the compassion and resilience we see every day among family carers in every town and village. By recognising them, we are shining a light on all those who quietly care, who continue to give, and who deserve to know that their efforts are valued and understood.”

Since announcing their partnership with Family Carers Ireland at the end of 2024, Lidl has been supporting the caring community through the development of their Lidl Charity Champion programme. One team member from every Lidl store and Regional Distribution Centre across Ireland has volunteered their time and energy to support Family Carers Ireland through a host of activities including planning and participating in store fundraising and fostering greater community engagement.

Christine McIntyre, Senior Partnership and Events Manager at Lidl Ireland, added: “At Lidl, we are proud to support Family Carers Ireland and to show family carers that we care back. Every day, hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland give their time, energy and love to support others, often putting their own needs last. Through the Lidl Family Carer of the Year Awards, we want to recognise their incredible dedication and remind them that no one should have to care alone. Anthony O’Reilly is a wonderful example of the compassion and commitment that exist in homes and communities all over Ireland.”