Carlow and Kilkenny parents take their You Forgot About Me campaign to the Oireachtas Committee on Disability

Local parents are making a presentation to the Oireachtas Committee on Disability later.

The group have formed a group called the You Forgot About Me campaign to try and get more access to special services for their children.

They’ve told KCLR about the lack of availability of speech-and-language and occupational therapy and how it’s affecting their development.

Members will appear before the Oireachtas grouping which is chaired by local Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion and also includes her constituency colleagues John Paul Phelan (FG) and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF).

