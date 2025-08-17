There will be plenty of local involvement in the 2025 International Transplant Games, which are kicking off today in Dresden, Germany.

Over the next week, athletes from over 50 countries will compete across 17 different sports, with all events at the games free to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, Palatine’s Bryan Duignan will compete in the event, alongside Kilkenny’s Mags Kirwan as part of a 29 member team Ireland.

Speaking to KCLR News, Kirwan said that the atmosphere was electric.

“So we’re all here today, the weather is fantastic, there’s a lovely atmosphere, there are people from places like Mexico, China, the States, there’s about 200 people here from the UK, and from all different parts of America, so the atmosphere is just unbelievable, that’s what’s really standing out to me, and then today we have the parade at 3 o’clock, and the opening ceremony, the official opening ceremony, is this evening at 6 o’clock. I’ve met so many people already in the short time that we’ve been here, and they have the most amazing stories.”