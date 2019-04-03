Carlow and Kilkenny soldiers among those stranded in Syria after second flight clearance issue in six months

Irish troops serving in Syria have once again been hit by a flight delay.

The Defence Forces have comfirmed to KCLR News that the Lebanese Authorities have not granted approval to land the plane in Beirut which would transport the 59th Infantry group over there.

They would be relieving the 58th Infantry Group who we’ve been told remain in their base camp in Syria.

There are a number of soldiers from Carlow and Kilkenny involved in both the 58th and the 59th.

This is the second time in six months that this issue has arisen – the last troop rotation in October saw members of the 57th infantry left stranded for two weeks.