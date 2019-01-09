Carlow and Kilkenny well represented at 55th BT Young Scientist Exhibition today

Carlow and Kilkenny are well represented as the 55th BT Young Scientist Exhibition opens in Dublin today.

Students from Presentation College in Carlow, St Marys Knockbeg, Castlecomer Community School, Coláiste Eamonn Rís in Callan, Loreto Kilkenny, Coláiste Pobal Osraí and St Kierans college are presenting their work at the RDS.

There are 33 local students involved in total.

St Mary’s Knockbeg College in Carlow will be presenting their findings on whether or not being physically active is a clever idea.

While, Presentation College Carlow’s project is an aerosol collection for GLOBE.

There are three projects from Loreto Kilkenny: the energy consumption of hard water heating; assessing parental attitudes to the uptake of the HPV vaccine among teenage boys in the South East; what causes stress in Irish teenagers and its effects; the effects of music on mammals; and whether or not Transition Year translates to better Leaving Cert results.

The projects from Castlecomer Community School are: the health risks associated with artificial sweetners and sugars; camogie vs hurling – whose body works the hardest; and how social media affects a teenage girl’s body image.

Coláiste Éamonn Rís are looking at pretreatment methods on coniferous tree seed germination rates, and the HFC-134A Capable Cooling Loop.

St Kieran’s College are comparing the resting heart rate of leaving cert exam students versus TY students.

And Coláiste Pobal Osraí are examining how effective holly is in combating ringworm.