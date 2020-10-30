Carlow based couple to open new business in Kilkenny today

Kilkenny gets another new business today.

The Wine Buff opens on Patrick Street in the City marking the 11th outlet in the franchise with a shop too in Bordeaux.

The local shop will be operated by Carlow based Gabi Baronetti and husband Gary Davidson.

Speaking to KCLR News Gabi says “It’s very, very exciting and quite nerve-wracking as well, we are finally getting to the stage where we can let people through the door, it’s been quite a grind, but the community has been so warm & welcoming, it’s just been amazing”.

She says they chose Kilkenny because “We’re living in Carlow and Kilkenny just seemed like the obvious choice because of its culture, the food festival, the art, the music scene, just seemed like a really vibrant place and we love the feel of it so just the perfect spot to have a shop”.

And she added that the hope is down the line they may be in a position to offer employment to somebody else noting “To begin with just myself and Gary although next year he will be going offshore again, he works offshore on the rigs, and it’ll just be myself initially until we get to a stage where we can hopefully employ somebody maybe part time to help us”.