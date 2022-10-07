Carlow based Stryve named Cyber Security Company of the Year

Stryve has been named Cyber Security Company of the Year.

The Carlow headquartered private cloud business was awarded last night (Thursday, 6th October) at the EU Cyber Awards which were hosted by the International Cyber Threat Task Force (ICTTF) at The Grand Hotel in Dublin.

It had been shortlisted in two categories at the event after earlier this year collecting the Best Cyber Security and Compliance award at the Chamber Ireland, In Business Recognition Awards.

It comes as October is EU Cybersecurity Month which aims to raise awareness for cybersecurity techniques with SMEs across Europe.