‘Hello, how are you?’.

That’s the question we are being urged to ask everyone we meet today.

Mental Health Ireland is urging you to get behind the campaign which originated in Carlow before being rolled out across the country to help tackle loneliness and encourage everyone to speak about their mental health.

A number of train stations will have Hello Champions asking commuters how they are while Mental Health Ireland CEO Dr. Lisa Cuthbert says everyone can get involved, noting’ “I think we all have a gift for conversation, we just have to give ourselves the chance, and I think it’s also telling ourselves that it’s okay to say hello, it’s okay to stop and it’s okay to not know what to say sometimes, sometimes all you have to say is ‘look, I’m sorry that’s happening to you, I’m sorry you feel that way’ because that’s the connection, that’s empathy”.