Carlow businesswoman makes Entrepreneur of the Year shortlist

A Carlow woman has been named as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Rachel Doyle of Arboretum who is one of 8 in the Industry category.

The 24 finalists will compete across three categories – Emerging, Industry and International, with one winner being chosen as The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018.

Rachel told KCLR news today she’s delighted, admitting that she has known for the past week or so but was sworn to secrecy until the shortlist was released.

She says its very exciting and knows it was 2 people who put her name forward for the contest.

Rachel says she watches every year and is thrilled to be involved.

She became the first woman to be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Retail Excellence Ireland last year.