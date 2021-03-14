Carlow Cllr wants to rename the local train station after Kevin Barry

A Carlow Cllr wants to rename the local train station, in line with other stations across the country.

Cllr John Cassin’s calling for the building in Rathnapish to be named in tribute to Kevin Barry, but the idea’s been stalled by the County Council.

Barry was a local IRA soldier, and a key figure in the War of Independence.

Cllr Cassin says many other counties have honoured their local historical figures in this way, and is disappointed Carlow can’t follow suit