Carlow County Council is to write to the HSE to ask why appointments seem to be being cancelled so frequently.

Councillor Fintan Phelan raised the issue at the most recent meeting of the council as he said it’s something that people have been coming to him about recently.

Speaking to KCLR News he says it’s a major inconvenience for sick people.

Councillor Phelan says they will be asking the HSE to address the issue.