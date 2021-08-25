Carlow College to mark Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day

A flag is being raised at Carlow College today to mark Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day.

In 2017 the Rohingya people of Myanmar were subjected to violence, killings, arson, ethnic cleansing, rape and gender-based violence by the countries military.

The discrimination, oppression, repression, violence, freedom of movement and denial of citizenship continue to this day.

Lecturer at the college, Stephanie McDermott is also secretary of Rohingya Action Ireland and she’s been telling KCLR News “In the grounds of Carlow College today we will raise the Rohingya flag, this is the fourth year it’s been raised in Carlow College, the first time outside of Myanmar, it is Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day and it’s a sad reminder of the genocidal acts that took place in Myanmar in 2017 and of course there has been very little justice for the Rohingya despite the independent fact-finding mission in 2020 that stated genocidal acts did occur”.

It’s as Stephaine adds “The raising of the flag in Carlow College commemorates the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have been murdered, displaced or denied citizenship, continue to suffer horrendous human rights abuses at the hands of the Myanmar military who are now in control since the coup earlier this year so in fact, things are getting worse for the Rohingya”.

A minute silence will also be observed at the facility at lunchtime.