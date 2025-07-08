Carlow has once again proven itself a national leader in sustainability, topping the charts in household e-waste recycling for the second year running. In 2024, residents in the county recycled an impressive 11.6kg of household e-waste per person, significantly surpassing the national average of 9.5kg. This achievement secures Carlow’s place as Ireland’s top-performing county in e-waste recycling.

To keep that momentum going, a free e-waste drop-off event is taking place today at Borris Mart from 10am to 4pm. Locals are encouraged to clear out their old and broken electronics—from kettles and toasters to laptops and TVs—and bring them along for safe and responsible disposal.

Organised in collaboration with WEEE Ireland and local authorities, the initiative is part of a nationwide push to divert hazardous electronic waste from landfills and ensure valuable materials like copper, aluminium, and rare metals are recovered and reused.