A Carlow Councillor is calling for greater transparency in the allocation of council housing.

At the town municipal district monthly meeting Fergal Browne highlighted the need for representatives to be informed about why individuals are assigned houses, even if the specific names are kept confidential.

He stressed that he’s not advocating for a return to councillors being involved in the allocations and instead suggested a letter be sent to them about the reasons for them.

Cllr Browne told KCLR News that knowing these details would allow he and his colleagues to explain the process more clearly;