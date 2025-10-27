A Carlow councillor is the new Vice-Chair of the HSE’s Dublin and South East Regional Health Forum.

Aim is to facilitate representations and feedback on the range and operation of healthcare and personal social services in the area.

Waterford Cllr. Damien Geoghegan was appointed as Chair with Cllr Fergal Browne his Deputy while the grouping also includes Councillors Daniel Pender, Adrienne Wallace, Tomás Breathnach, John Coonan, Pat Dunphy and Ger Frisby.

Cllr Browne says together they can work to improve services;