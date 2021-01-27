Carlow councillor insists he was not caught napping in zoom meeting

A Carlow councillor is insisting that he was not caught napping in a zoom meeting.

Bagnalstown’s Arthur McDonald has hit out at what’s he’s called bullying tactics by one of his fellow councillors for posting a screen-shot of him while his eyes closed on social media.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace criticised Fianna Fail Cllr Arthur McDonald for sleeping on the job and disrespecting the meeting and the issues.

The issue arose during a digital gathering with Waterways Ireland hosted by Carlow County Council.

Cllr McDonald says he was attending the meeting remotely from his sickbed as he was self-isolating due to a chest infection even though he tested negative for Covid19.

And he’s told KCLR that while he was feeling unwell he did not fall asleep.

Cllr Wallace says it’s not acceptable to nap during an important meeting even if someone is feeling unwell, adding she felt it was her duty to highlight what she felt was a dereliction of duty.

Our Sue Nunn spoke to both councillors on Tuesday evening’s The Way It Is in a chat that drew a massive number of text messages which were split down the middle on supporting each councillor – listen back to that chat here: